Officer nearly weeks away from graduating police academy dies in off-duty accident

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta sheriff’s office is left with “heavy and broken hearts” after one of its officers died.

Ofc. Braydon Butler died from injuries sustained in an off-duty accident, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office announced.

At just 14 years old, Butler began his law enforcement career through the sheriff’s office with its High School Explorers program.

Officials said that’s where Butler found his passion to serve others.

The BCSO said Butler was hired as a detention officer and was on a path to becoming a deputy sheriff.

“Braydon worked hard and was only four weeks away from graduating the Northeast Georgia Police Academy along with several other Cadets but tragically his life ended,” the BCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said anyone who encountered Butler knew he loved to serve God and others first.

“All he ever wanted to do was use his servant’s heart to be a light to others as he was anytime you were around him. Although our hearts are broken, we know Braydon was welcomed into the arms of our Lord,” the BCSO said.

The Butler family requests donations in memory of Braydon to be made to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office employee fund. Click here to donate.

