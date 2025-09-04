Dahlonega teenager arrested for threatening to murder entire family, making terroristic threats

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old in mid-August after a threat to kill an entire family was made.

The threatening call came in on Aug. 10, a Sunday morning, to a home on Eubanks Creek Drive in Clermont.

According to HCSO, the 911 caller said they received multiple text messages from someone threatening to murder everyone at the home, which included the caller and five others.

HCSO said Carina Martin, 17, was at the house with the 911 caller and the others.

Deputies got to the home and viewed the text messages in question, which “indicated the texts were from a man the caller knew.”

More texts changed from threatening the family to also threatening the deputies responding to the home, HCSO said.

Some messages included descriptions of how the deputies were moving through the home, “as though the suspect was watching them.”

HCSO had the family shelter in the home while they searched the property for the suspect, then after finding no one, they took the family to a safe place.

Deputies continued to investigate, eventually discovering that the texts had actually come from Martin, not a man the family knew.

Martin was charged with multiple counts of making terroristic threats and booked into the Hall County Jail on Aug. with a $9,100 bond.

The bond was paid and Martin was released on Aug. 18, according to HCSO.

