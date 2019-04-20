  • EF-1 tornado confirmed in Hall County during Friday's storms

    HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down early Friday morning. 

    The tornado formed in Hall County around 5:50 a.m. and was on the round for an estimated 2.5 miles. 

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot was in Hall County Friday, where the storm ripped a steeple off Dewberry Baptist Church north of Gainesville and sent a tree crashing through the church's fellowship hall. 

    No injuries were reported.

    Storms left damage across north Georgia including downed trees and power lines, flooding and washed out roads. 

