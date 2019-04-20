EF-1 tornado confirmed in Hall County during Friday's storms

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down early Friday morning.
The tornado formed in Hall County around 5:50 a.m. and was on the round for an estimated 2.5 miles.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot was in Hall County Friday, where the storm ripped a steeple off Dewberry Baptist Church north of Gainesville and sent a tree crashing through the church's fellowship hall.
No injuries were reported.
Storms left damage across north Georgia including downed trees and power lines, flooding and washed out roads.
Reporters from Channel 2 Action News fanned out all across the state to bring you live coverage of the worst-hit areas.
Road collapses in multiple spots, following storms. We’re live in Buckhead: Ch. 2, 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/5hhEV5u10O— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) April 20, 2019
