20-year-old woman dies after jet ski accident at Lake Lanier, officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A 20-year-old woman has died after an accident at Lake Lanier Saturday afternoon. The victim has been identified as Kaylynn Ticas of Lawrenceville.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Hall County Fire Department responded to an accident involving a personal watercraft around 2:30 p.m. near Van Pugh Park.
The DNR said Ticas was riding a jet ski at a high speed and hit a shoreline at the lake. She was removed from the water by bystanders and taken to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Ticas died at the hospital Saturday night.
The DNR is investigating the accident and said the investigation could take several weeks.
Ticas is the 12th person to die in an accident on Lake Lanier this year.
A 30-year-old man and his 9-year-old son died week after the pair went underwater at the beach near Margaritaville at Lanier Island.
