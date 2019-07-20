Police searching for wigged bandit targeting metro Atlanta Waffle Houses

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a man accused of robbing several businesses in a series of wigs.
Police said the man, who has not been identified, has robbed several Waffle Houses, two drugstores and a bank while wearing the wigs.
Most recently, the man is accused of passing a note to a Tucker Waffle House waitress demanding cash, police said in a Facebook post.
Police said the note read “pass all the money."
After reading the note, the server ran from the register and the man left the restaurant without getting any cash, police said.
Detectives have since linked him to similar robbery attempts at other Waffle Houses, a CVS, a Walgreens, a Dollar General and a PNC bank, authorities said.
Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact DeKalb police at 770-724-7800.
