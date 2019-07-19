BREAKING: Father pulled from Lake Lanier dies day after 9-year-old son

A 30-year-old man who was pulled from Lake Lanier last week died Thursday, which is a day after his 9-year-old son’s death, authorities told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Libao Chen, of Hoschton, tried to rescue his son, Ethan Chen, after he didn’t surface at the beach near Margaritaville at Lanier Island last Thursday, Hall County fire spokesman Zach Brackett previously told AJC.com.
The father slipped into the water and didn’t reemerge until lifeguards and bystanders on the beach found him and the boy. Lifeguards attempted to resuscitate both of them until paramedics arrived.
About 2 p.m. Wednesday, Ethan died at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said. On Thursday, Libao died at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Their causes of death have not been released. An investigation by the DNR is ongoing.
This story was written by Zachary Hansen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
