Weapons detection systems now online at 15 Gwinnett County schools

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fifteen school safety officers now operate weapons detection systems at Gwinnett County high schools as the district rolls out its nearly $20 million security expansion.

The district contracted Apollo Security Group to hire the officers who run the Evolv detection systems throughout the school day, Channel 2 Gwinnett Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reported.

More officers will be added as installations continue weekly through the end of the school year at all middle and high schools.

The artificial intelligence-powered systems identify guns and other weapons while students walk through with phones and keys still in their bags.

Kirsten Jones works as a school safety officer at Grayson High School where she was recently promoted to supervisor. She stands at the detection system each day screening students.

“It provides a sense of security and a peace of mind for not only just the staff and the students here, but for parents at home with their kids,” Jones said.

The officers work alongside school staff to manage student flow through the machines. When the system detects a potential threat, administrators conduct secondary screening.

The officers undergo background checks through both Apollo Security Group and Gwinnett County School Police.

“They have to be squeaky clean,” said James Wilson, account manager with Apollo Security Group.

The officers are hired from law enforcement, military or correctional backgrounds, Wilson says.

“It seems to be working out so far and as evidenced by a decrease in weapons coming into the school,” he said.

Courtney Cook has worked as an attendance clerk at Grayson High School for two decades. The entrance where she works used to be an empty hallway.

“There was nothing down here. Now with the machines it’s a little bit noisier, but it also has been really a really good deterrent,” Cook said.

Cook said the investment addresses parent concerns about school safety.

“They can send their kids to school for education, not have to worry about their safety so much,” she said.

The systems were previously used at Gwinnett County Public School football stadiums during the 2024-25 school year.

