Walmart shoplifting incident turns dangerous when suspect pulls gun on police

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a minor shoplifting incident took a dangerous and unexpected turn when the suspect pulled a gun on officers -- and shouted "bang!”
Police body camera video showed his arrest just moments later.
Police said Anthony Robinson stole a phone case from a Walmart in Duluth.
When officers responded to a report of shots along Pleasant Hill Road, they said they had no idea what they would encounter.
“We didn't know if he was going to use it on us or what not,” said officer Ted Sadowki. “It's a dangerous situation, especially when you bring a gun into any type of situation.”
