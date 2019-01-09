0 DA believes alleged killer mentioned in president's speech was trained by Mexican cartel

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - During Tuesday night's speech to the nation where President Donald Trump made his case for building a wall along the southern U.S. border, he mentioned a local murder where a suspected illegal immigrant killed his neighbor and then dismembered the body.

"I was unaware that the president was going to mention the case," said Clayton County District Attorney Tracy Graham Lawson.

Graham Lawson was one of many people surprised to hear Trump mention the Clayton County murder, in which Christian Ponce-Martinez, who is in this country illegally, allegedly killed Robert Page and then dismembered Page's body.

"In Georgia, an illegal alien was recently charged with murder for killing, beheading and dismembering his neighbor," the president said during his address.

I sat down with the Clayton County District Attorney who is prosecuting the local murder case POTUS mentioned, where an illegal immigrant is accused of killing & dismembering his neighbor. I also spoke to the victim’s family. Story at 5 pic.twitter.com/m2aovh9bm8 — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) January 9, 2019

RELATED STORIES:

Page's wife, Lula Page, told Fernandes she was more concerned about what police said the suspect did than how he got into this country.

Page's family also added that they “have no political position or comment" and are just trying to get through this tragedy.

In response to the president's remarks, Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer said, "Tonight, and throughout this debate and his presidency President Trump has appealed to fear, not facts. Division, not unity."

Lawson didn't want to comment on whether we need to build a wall or not, but she said the local murder case the president mentioned does make her believe the suspect was trained by one of the Mexican cartels and something needs to be done about the drugs and violence they're bringing here.

"Our violence is going up as the drugs keep pouring in, our health care system is overwhelmed and frankly, we need to do something about it," she said.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.