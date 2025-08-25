VIDEO: Traffic stop in Duluth uncovers stolen gun with extended magazine

DULUTH, Ga. — An 18-year-old was arrested earlier this month after Duluth police said they discovered a stolen gun during a traffic stop.

The incident occurred on Aug. 7, just after 3:00 a.m., when officers conducted a routine traffic stop on Peachtree Industrial Blvd and developed probable cause to search the car.

Inside, officers said they found a stolen Glock handgun with an extended magazine, which had been reported stolen from College Park, Ga.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail on felony charges related to the possession of the stolen firearm.

The DPD stated this arrest highlights the importance of proactive traffic enforcement in preventing crime and ensuring community safety, as Duluth officers remain vigilant even during early morning hours.

