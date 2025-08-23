TOTO company opens new $224M manufacturing facility in Georgia

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Japanese company that is best known for its high-tech bathroom fixtures is expanding in metro Atlanta.

A new, $224 million state-of-the-art facility for manufacturer TOTO opened in Georgia on Friday.

Construction crews broke ground on the original Morrow plant in 2023. According to TOTO officials, the new facility is three floors, and it is on a more than 363,000 sq. ft. plant.

“This is more than a factory opening—it’s the next chapter in our U.S. manufacturing story,” said Taro Muroi, the CEO of TOTO USA. “This expansion cements our leadership in luxury bathroom innovation while creating a more agile, resilient manufacturing network.”

The facility is expected to generate an estimated $43 million to Clayton County’s economy, according to Clayton County Development Authority. It will also boost domestic production by nearly 50%.

Officials call it the most advanced U.S. factory to date.

Production is set to begin in the fall.

