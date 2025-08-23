Sisters, ages 12 and 18, killed in crash with tractor-trailer

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. — A pair of young sisters from Alabama was killed earlier this week when a tractor-trailer hit their car.

The sisters, 18-year-old Lillian McCain and 12-year-old Libby McCain, were driving in a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek on Cherokee County 29 in Cherokee County, Alabama on Thursday afternoon, WBMA in Birmingham reported.

Around 3:15 p.m., a 2006 Kenworth tractor-trailer hit the sisters’ car.

Both girls died at the scene. It’s unclear if the driver of the tractor-trailer was injured.

Cherokee County Schools Superintendent Michael Welsh told WBMA that Libby McCain was a student at Spring Garden High School and that Lillian McCain had just graduated from the school in May.

Cherokee County 29 is located just a few miles from the state’s border with Georgia.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is still investigating the crash.

The sisters will be laid to rest next week.

