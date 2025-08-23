1 dead after ‘traumatic’ from popular beach condo high-rise

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating after someone fell from the balcony of a high-rise condo and died on Friday morning.

Panama City Beach police say the fall happened at 9:30 a.m. at Sunbird Condominiums on the popular Thomas Drive.

Officers told WMBB the person’s injuries are consistent with a “traumatic fall.”

The person, whose identity has not been released, was rushed to the hospital, where he or she later died.

It’s unclear if the person was vacationing or lived in the area.

