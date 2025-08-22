Famous Atlanta strip club could be leveled

ATLANTA — The famed Cheetah Lounge gentlemen’s club will be knocked down and become the site of a mixed-use building with housing and retail, a development company announced.

Core Spaces said in a news release that the Midtown site near Georgia Tech would be turned into a hi-rise with 1,600 beds and more than 5,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

“This multi-phase development will transform one of the last major undeveloped sites in Midtown into a vibrant, pedestrian-oriented destination,” Core said.

The location on Spring Street has been the home of the Cheetah Lounge strip club for nearly 40 years.

It bills itself as “the best in Atlanta gentlemen’s clubs” with “great food, amazing women and the biggest screens in town.”

