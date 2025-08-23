Man shot while sleeping in Airbnb in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot in his sleep early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to a home on Evans Drive SW around 4:15 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators say the man was staying in an Airbnb and was asleep in bed.
He declined to go to the hospital.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Christopher Wolfenbarger found not guilty of killing, dismembering wife
- Famous Atlanta strip club could be leveled
- $1 million in counterfeit merchandise found at metro Atlanta stores
It’s unclear whether the home was targeted.
Police have not released details on possible suspects.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group