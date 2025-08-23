Man shot while sleeping in Airbnb in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot in his sleep early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Evans Drive SW around 4:15 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot.

Investigators say the man was staying in an Airbnb and was asleep in bed.

He declined to go to the hospital.

It’s unclear whether the home was targeted.

Police have not released details on possible suspects.

