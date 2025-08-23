$1 million in counterfeit merchandise found at metro Atlanta stores

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Forsyth County have arrested two people after they found more than $1,000,000 in counterfeits across the county.

On Friday, investigators executed several search warrants across the county, including at a store in the Cumming City Center mall.

They say it’s part of a months-long investigation into trademark infringement.

Detectives say they found merchandise totaling over $1 million.

“Trademark infringement is not a victimless crime,” said Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman. “It harms consumers who believe they are purchasing legitimate products, it damages reputable businesses and manufacturers, and it contributes to larger global issues such as child labor. Our detectives will continue to hold accountable those who profit from these illegal practices.”

The two people arrested have not been identified.

The sheriff’s office say they are still investigating and looking for other selling counterfeit merchandise.

