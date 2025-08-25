Police, SWAT team block off entrance to Henry County subdivision

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police have surrounded a Henry County home as they try to get a man inside it to surrender.

The home is on Ruby Lane. Officers have blocked off the entrance to the Brightwood subdivision off Hwy 155. Channel 2’s Darryn Moore also spotted a Henry County SWAT team also at the scene.

Neighbors told Moore that they saw officers racing through the subdivision with sirens and blue lights just after midnight.

One of the neighbors said officers have responded to the home several times in the past.

Moore has learned police are trying to get a man to surrender, but officers haven’t said if anyone else is inside the home.

