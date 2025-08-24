Employee dead after shooting at Georgia Buffalo Wild Wings

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A shooting at a Georgia Buffalo Wild Wings resulted in the death of one employee, police said.

On Saturday, Milledgeville police responded to a call about a fight at the restaurant. Police said that while officers were on the way, the fight quickly turned into a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one person with multiple gunshot wounds, who was later pronounced dead at Navicent Health Baldwin.

On Sunday, MPD identified the victim as 25-year-old Nytavious Stone.

Investigators said the incident began as an argument between two employees, which then escalated into a physical fight and ultimately led to one employee being shot.

Two people are currently in custody in connection with the shooting. The suspects have been identified as William Shannon Brown, 25, and Micha Shannon Brown, 25.

William Brown is charged with aggravated assault and Micha Brown is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police have stated that this appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Detectives are continuing their investigation, and further information will be released as it becomes available.

