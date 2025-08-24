Deadly plane crash reported in middle Georgia

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a plane crash Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Baldwin County Fire Rescue confirmed a plane crashed off Nelson Road around 6:30 p.m.

Baldwin County Fire Chief Bradley Towe told WGXA, firefighters arrived to find a twin-engine Cessna plane with the pilot and his dog, a passenger, both dead.

Baldwin County authorities are currently awaiting investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to arrive.

The scene of the crash has been secured by Baldwin County authorities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group