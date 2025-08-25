Man accused of killing 2 women in South Fulton crash out on bond, victims’ families upset

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Darnell Fuqua, the man arrested for causing a fatal crash on July 25, was released from jail after posting a $35,000 bond.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported when Fuqua was arrested by South Fulton Police for his involvement in the deadly crash on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

The crash claimed the lives of 51-year-old Latisha Mosley and 76-year-old Nancy Lee Veasy.

Fuqua wasn’t charged or taken into custody until almost a month after the crash.

The victims’ families told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers his release on bond was upsetting.

“It feels like the justice system isn’t working for those of us who are the family members of the victims,” Michael Mosley, husband of one of the victims, said.

Mosley said he was frustrated, stating that the arrest provided a brief moment of relief, which was quickly overshadowed by Fuqua’s release.

“The very moment that I’m thinking I can find just a little bit of peace, then all this stuff keeps rushing back at me,” he said.

Fuqua is facing several charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide.

Mosley described the emotional turmoil he has experienced since the crash, noting that it feels like a wound that won’t heal.

He told Rogers he was “devastated when I first found out that she had been involved in a fatal accident.. my life was forever changed on that day.”

Records show Fuqua’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 12.

