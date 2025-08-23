South Fulton man arrested in deadly crash that killed 2 days before woman’s anniversary trip

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Two families are finding some closure after South Fulton police arrested the man accused of causing a crash that killed two people last month.

Police said Darnell Fuqua was taken into custody Friday and is being held at the Fulton County Jail. He faces several charges, including two counts of homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving in connection with the July 25 crash on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Among the victims was Latisha Mosley, 51, who had been married to her husband, Michael Mosley, for nearly 10 years.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers was with Mosley when he received the call notifying him about Fuqua’s arrest.

“I do want to let you know that my fugitive team just took the suspect into custody,” Major Craig Kailimai with the South Fulton Police Department told Mosley in a call Friday.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. That makes me feel so much better, even though I know it won’t bring her back, at least I know the wheels of justice are starting to turn,” Mosley replied.

Mosley told Rogers the past month has been filled with waiting and anticipating, not knowing when an arrest would come.

“It just took the right people to get involved, wow,” Mosley said. “No one should have to go through this.”

Police had been waiting on evidence before charging Fuqua, who was at the scene of the crash.

Mosley said while he is unsure what justice will ultimately look like, he is determined to advocate for his wife’s memory through the legal process.

“What he’s already done to my wife, and the other lady who lost her life on that day has already been done, but at least we have the assurance that he can’t do it again,” Mosley said.

He said he hopes to start a foundation in his wife’s honor to raise awareness about reckless driving.

