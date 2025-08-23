16-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot in the chest

ATLANTA — A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after being shot.

Atlanta police say a 16-year-old was shot in the chest and right arm at a home on Claire Drive near Lakewood Stadium around 8 p.m.

He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unclear.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

There is no word on any possible suspects.

