Dozens of new charges for Georgia high school coach accused of sexual assault

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Weeks after a high school teacher and coach was arrested and accused of grooming and sexual assault, he’s facing similar charges in a separate investigation.

Geoffrey Brad Matthews was charged with four counts of sexual assault by a teacher or other administrator and two counts of grooming a child in Bremen earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Now, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigators have given him 39 new charges, including 28 counts of child molestation, eight counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes and more.

Carroll County investigators say that last month, a teenager came forward saying that Matthews began an “inappropriate relationship” with her five years ago when she was just 12.

TRENDING STORIES:

They say she came forward before any public information about Bremen police’s investigation into Matthews was released. They added that she is not a Bremen City Schools student and has no connection to the victims in that investigation.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Bremen City School District after his arrest. Officials said they are aware of the investigation and Matthews is no longer an employee.

He is being held in the Haralson County Jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group