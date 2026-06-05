Ayanna Howard elected 12th President of Spelman College

ATLANTA — Ayanna Howard has been officially elected the 12th President of Spelman College.

Howard is a world-renowned roboticist and a pioneer in artificial intelligence, bringing extensive leadership experience and a deep connection to the Atlanta community to the historic institution.

She succeeds Helene Gayle, who took an extended leave in 2024 and later announced she would not be returning to the role.

Howard’s selection follows a distinguished career, including serving as a former dean of the College of Engineering at Ohio State University and a 15-year tenure at Georgia Tech.

Her expertise in human-centered technology aligns with Spelman’s institutional values and is positioned to accelerate the Spelman Forward campaign.

Howard’s mother also taught as an adjunct professor at Spelman College.

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Howard, who holds a doctorate and is a roboticist, expressed her long-standing connection to the institution and its students.

“While working down the street in Atlanta, I had the privilege of mentoring brilliant Spelmanites in my summer robotics labs,” Howard said in a video posted to Spelman’s YouTube page.

She is also recognized as a global pioneer in artificial intelligence and an accomplished entrepreneur.

Howard outlined a comprehensive vision for her presidency.

“Together we will work tirelessly to expand student access, reduce financial barriers, support our world-class faculty, enhance our staff’s operations, and ensure our daughters leave these gates fully equipped to not just navigate a changing world, but to actively shape it,” Howard said.

This vision directly addresses key areas for growth and student empowerment at the college.

The new president emphasized her personal commitment to fostering inclusivity and advocating for the student body.

My lifelong purpose has been to break down barriers and expand tables for more voices to be heard. Today, I am standing in the room ready to fight for you and with you," Howard said.

Howard also conveyed her appreciation for the trust placed in her leadership.

“Thank you for trusting me with this next chapter,” Howard said.

The election marks a new chapter for Spelman College under Howard’s leadership.

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