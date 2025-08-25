3 young men became stranded on a pond in Georgia. One didn’t make it back

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A young man has died following a boating incident on Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 4:30 p.m., Washington County deputies and first responders were called to the 4900 block of Hamburg State Park Road regarding a boating incident with a possible drowning.

The WCSO contacted the Department of Natural Resources to assist in the recovery efforts.

According to officials, three young men were stranded in the waters of a private pond.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two of the three men were rescued and taken to the Washington County Regional Hospital for treatment. Their ages and identities were not released.

Around 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office says they recovered the body of the 24-year-old missing boater. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

“We are grateful for the first responders and emergency crews that responded and aided in this search, rescue, and recovery effort,” said Sheriff Cochran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The exact cause of the boating incident remains unclear, and the DNR will investigate further.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group