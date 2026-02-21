VIDEO: Intoxicated man waves gun, drags woman at Gwinnett motel, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have released body camera video showing the arrest of a man accused of waving a gun and assaulting a woman at a motel last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, officers were called on September 3, 2025, after receiving reports of a man walking around a motel parking lot while waving a firearm. Callers also provided a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was sitting in.

Officer L. Shorr was the first to arrive on scene and found the man, later identified as Martez Smith, asleep inside a car. Police say Smith woke up before more officers arrived.

Due to the nature of the call involving a reported gun, the officer gave Smith verbal commands and tried to place him in a prone position for officer safety while waiting for backup. Authorities say Smith refused multiple commands and tried to walk back toward his vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

As additional officers arrived, Smith eventually complied and was taken into custody. After he was handcuffed, officers said they found a gun inside his car.

Police say motel security footage reviewed during the investigation showed Smith hitting and dragging a woman and pointing a gun at her. Investigators also say Smith appeared visibly intoxicated in the footage. Video further showed him driving into the motel parking lot and driving around the property while under the influence.

Smith now faces multiple charges, including false imprisonment, DUI less safe (alcohol), disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, willful obstruction of law enforcement (misdemeanor), pointing a gun at another person, kidnapping, and simple battery under Georgia’s family violence statute.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group