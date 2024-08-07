Traffic stop in Gwinnett County ends with Athens man charged with trafficking meth

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — What started as an everyday traffic stop ended with a K9 finding thousands of dollars worth of meth.

Gwinnett County officers pulled over a car being driven by 33-year-old Lance Allen Meyer of Athens in June.

The police department shared a video of K9 Mako sniffing around and finding drugs in the car with Channel 2 Action News.

When officers searched the area Mako alerted them to, they found over 140 grams of methamphetamine.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Meyer is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

