This is the last weekend of early voting for Gwinnett MARTA expansion

People in Gwinnett County are heading to the polls to decide if they want to bring MARTA to the county.
This is the last weekend for early voting on the 1-cent sales tax referendum.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen went to a polling place in Norcross on Saturday. Election officials said as of noon, about 20 people had come in to cast their vote on MARTA expansion.
[EXCLUSIVE POLL: Opinion shifting for MARTA expansion into Gwinnett County]
A ‘Yes’ vote would first greatly expand bus service, then eventually bring trains out from Doraville to the Interstate 85-Jimmy Carter Boulevard area.
Opponents think the county can do better themselves and don’t need MARTA taking over, or trains eventually running into Gwinnett County.
We're talking to local voters about their view of the MARTA vote, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
RELATED STORIES:
- Today begins critical 1st step that could push MARTA deeper into metro Atlanta
- First signs of opposition to MARTA expansion into Gwinnett County
- Gwinnett approves contract with MARTA, calls for March vote
- Gwinnett leaders pass plan to make way for new transit
- Gwinnett on track to join Atlanta's MARTA
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}