GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A new poll this morning shows opponents are getting an edge on a proposed MARTA expansion in Gwinnett County.
Both sides are trying to make a big push, with a special election just two weeks away.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach talked to bus riders who said they want to bring MARTA to the county. And they want the rail line from Doraville to the Interstate 85-Jimmy Carter Boulevard area, and possibly to Gwinnett Place Mall.
But our new poll shows, while not dead, the pro-MARTA supporters have a lot of work to do between now and election day, less than two weeks away.
We're breaking down our EXCLUSIVE poll results and talking to people on both sides, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
RELATED STORIES:
- Today begins critical 1st step that could push MARTA deeper into metro Atlanta
- First signs of opposition to MARTA expansion into Gwinnett County
- Gwinnett approves contract with MARTA, calls for March vote
- Gwinnett leaders pass plan to make way for new transit
- Gwinnett on track to join Atlanta's MARTA
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}