Gwinnett approves contract with MARTA, calls March vote

    By: Tyler Estep, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett’s Board of Commissioners made two historic decisions Wednesday morning, approving a once-unthinkable contract with MARTA and calling for a public referendum on the matter.

    The referendum being called for March 19, 2019, not this November, was a surprise. It drew the ire of many transit supporters gathered for the meeting.

    But both votes, held during a special called 8 a.m. meeting, were significant steps toward bringing heavy rail service to the county.  District 3 Commissioner Tommy Hunter cast the lone “no” vote for the contract but voted for the referendum.

    “I feel as though we're going to be paying our share," Commission Chairman Charlotte Nash said of the contract. "But we've got a lot of protection for how Gwinnett dollars are used."

    A full copy of the historic contract between Gwinnett and MARTA was not immediately available Wednesday. But according to a summary of the document provided by the county, several provisions would protect the use of the one-cent sales tax revenue that will be collected in Gwinnett if a referendum is approved.

