GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A historic vote is about to get underway in Gwinnett County and it could change the way many of you get around.
The polls open this morning for a proposed MARTA expansion.
voters will decide whether to expand MARTA service into the county.
It’s a decision that could impact traffic in Gwinnett County -- and the rest of metro Atlanta.
If passed, MARTA buses, and possibly trains, could go to Gwinnett County.
