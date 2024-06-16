Third member of ‘robbing crew’ sentenced to life in prison in 2020 robbery of Gwinnett County man

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County prosecutors have sentenced the third man of a robbing crew they say played a part in a 2020 robbery leading to the death of a man.

Officials sentenced Miguel Angel Gonzales, 24, to life in prison after he was convicted of two counts each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal attempt to commit a felony, along with one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the Feb. 10, 2020, shooting death of Marcus Gilead.

Gonzales was 20 at the time of the incident.

“No one in Gwinnett County should have to be afraid of being robbed or threatened,” County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “This conviction and sentence stand as a message that this kind of lawless behavior is not acceptable and carries serious consequences.”

Gonzalez, officials say joined Abraham Quintanar and Sebastian Resendiz-Garcia in a plan to steal $600 back from Gilead hours after Gonzalez had paid that amount for marijuana.

The three men went to Gilead’s home at 3220 Wrenwood Court in Loganville and found Gilead sitting in an SUV outside his home with another man. Gonzalez, Quintanar and Resendiz-Garcia approached Gilead with guns and ordered both he and his companion out of the vehicle, demanding, “where’s it at?”

Officials say the three robbers ordered the men out of the vehicle and told them to empty their pockets. Witnesses told officials gunfire rang out, as a fight between two of the men broke out.

The crew fled on foot and Gonzalez texted co-defendant Resendiz-Garcia soon after the shooting, “I feel like I shot one of ‘em, and (I know) for a fact AB did, too.”

Resendiz-Garcia was arrested on Feb. 11, 2020, and would eventually plead guilty to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter. Quintanar and Gonzalez were arrested days later.

Quintanar admitted to firing his weapon and on March 1, a jury found him guilty of all eight charges against him, including two aggravated assault counts, a pair of gun possession counts, and the felony murder charges. He was also sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Gonzales had been free on $50,000 bond and was on home confinement with an ankle monitor before the trial. He had been released in April 2020.

