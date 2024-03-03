Gwinnett County teenager convicted of felony murder, sentenced to life in prison, DA’s office says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County teenager was sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder he committed when he was 17.

According to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, Abraham Quintanar and two others tried to commit an armed robbery of a 28-year-old man.

Instead, Quintanar and the others shot and killed Marcus Gilead in what the DA’s office calls a drug robbery gone wrong.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, On Feb. 10, 2020, Quintanar, Sebastian Resendiz-Garcia and Miguel Gonzalez planned to steal $600 that Gonzalez had paid to Gilead to buy marijuana earlier the same day.

The three of them went to Gilead’s home on Wrenwood Court in Loganville, where they found him sitting in an SUV outside with Ciavy Wiles.

All three men pulled out guns and ordered Wiles and Gilead out of the vehicle, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said while Resendiz-Garcia searched the SUV, Quintanar had his weapon trained on Wiles and ordered him to empty his pockets out. Gonzalez had his own gun aimed at Gilean.

Witnesses told investigators at the time that they’d all reported hearing a gunshot, and Gilead “suddenly ran around the SUV and tackled Quintanar and started punching him in the face,” the DA’s office said.

Quintanar was able to get his gun and fire, shooting Gilead, according to the DA’s office.

After hearing the shots, Wiles ran away and the “three-man robbing crew” ran away on foot, with Resendiz-Garcia firing his gun as he ran.

The next day, Resendiz-Garcia was arrested, later pleading guilty to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter.

Gonzalez is still awaiting trial. He was released on a $50,000 bond in April 2020 and confined to his home with an ankle monitor, the DA’s office said.

Police caught Gonzalez and Quintanar days later. The DA’s office said Quintnar confessed to firing his weapon, and a jury found him guilty of eight charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possessing a weapon, felony murder, possession of a handgun by someone younger than 18 and attempted armed robbery.

On Friday, Quintanar was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus five years.

