At least 3 injured in DeKalb County neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after three people were taken to the hospital on Monday night.

Channel 2 Action News is on Mallard Crest off of Panola Road with a massive police scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police confirmed that three people were taken to hospitals by private transportation. They did not confirm how those people were injured.

Investigators say that two of those victims had minor injuries and the third had serious injuries.

There is no word that led to the investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group