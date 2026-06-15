Man dead after a stranger punched him outside a restaurant, police say

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Days after a man was punched outside of a metro Atlanta restaurant, he died from his injuries.

Riverdale police found Charles Chandler lying in the parking lot outside of a restaurant on Hwy. 85 near Allen Dr. last week.

Customers ran inside the restaurant to tell employees about the man unconscious in the parking lot.

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Investigators learned that a stranger punched Chandler in the parking lot, causing him to hit his head on the concrete. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died several days later.

Police say the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Calvin Edwards, left the restaurant in a maroon Dodge Challenger before they showed up.

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Since Chandler’s death, police have captured Edwards and charged him with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to Chandler being punched.

Edwards remains in custody at the Clayton County Jail.

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