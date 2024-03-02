$40,000 Mega Millions ticket sold to 1 lucky Georgian

ATLANTA — Check your tickets because one lucky Georgian is $40,000 richer this morning.

According to the Georgia Lottery, one Mega Millions ticket worth 40 grand was sold in Georgia for Friday night’s drawing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No one matched all six numbers to win the $607 million jackpot, so it’ll rise once again.

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is $650 million.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you’re lucky enough to strike it rich, you can take the jackpot over a 30-year annuity or take the cash option of $308.6 million, which isn’t too shabby.

You can watch the LIVE Mega Millions drawing on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

Cold rain doesn’t dampen spirits of metro Atlanta Mega Millions players Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is now at $607 million.

©2023 Cox Media Group