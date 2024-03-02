$40,000 Mega Millions ticket sold to 1 lucky Georgian

ATLANTA — Check your tickets because one lucky Georgian is $40,000 richer this morning.
According to the Georgia Lottery, one Mega Millions ticket worth 40 grand was sold in Georgia for Friday night’s drawing.
No one matched all six numbers to win the $607 million jackpot, so it’ll rise once again.
The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is $650 million.
If you’re lucky enough to strike it rich, you can take the jackpot over a 30-year annuity or take the cash option of $308.6 million, which isn’t too shabby.
You can watch the LIVE Mega Millions drawing on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.
