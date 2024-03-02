Oh, baby! These bundles of joy made their way into the world on Leap Day

ATLANTA — Across metro Atlanta and the country, a group of babies got the most unique birthday possible: Leap Day.

Since their official date of birth only happens every four years, these babies will have to wait a few years before their next birthday rolls around.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News checked with hospitals across metro Atlanta to see what bundles of joy they welcomed to the world on February 29.

We’d like to introduce you to eight families who added their newest and cutest members earlier this week.

TRENDING STORIES:

Born at Piedmont Henry Hospital,

Ace joined his mom Nigeria Dominguez

Gabriella joined her parents Nicolette and Ethan North

Giovanni joined his mom Ayanna Cleveland

Kehlani joined her parents Destiny Neeland and Randy Fulmor

Serenity joined her mom Faith Bowers

Zayden joined his mom Graciela Zamora

Born at Piedmont Newnan Hospital,

Porter joined his parents Hillary and Dylan Keene

Born at Piedmont Macon Medical Center,

Raelyn joined her parents Tiemesha Smith and Rashawn Houston

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Car plows through DeKalb County house, leaving behind massive amount of damage

©2023 Cox Media Group