Oh, baby! These bundles of joy made their way into the world on Leap Day

ATLANTA — Across metro Atlanta and the country, a group of babies got the most unique birthday possible: Leap Day.
Since their official date of birth only happens every four years, these babies will have to wait a few years before their next birthday rolls around.
Channel 2 Action News checked with hospitals across metro Atlanta to see what bundles of joy they welcomed to the world on February 29.
We’d like to introduce you to eight families who added their newest and cutest members earlier this week.
Born at Piedmont Henry Hospital,
- Ace joined his mom Nigeria Dominguez
- Gabriella joined her parents Nicolette and Ethan North
- Giovanni joined his mom Ayanna Cleveland
- Kehlani joined her parents Destiny Neeland and Randy Fulmor
- Serenity joined her mom Faith Bowers
- Zayden joined his mom Graciela Zamora
Born at Piedmont Newnan Hospital,
- Porter joined his parents Hillary and Dylan Keene
Born at Piedmont Macon Medical Center,
- Raelyn joined her parents Tiemesha Smith and Rashawn Houston
