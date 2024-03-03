Man arrested after shooting in Georgia Whataburger parking lot was SWAT Team medic, GBI says

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A Thomasville man, and apparent SWAT Team medic, was arrested by state law enforcement officers after a shooting in a restaurant parking lot.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Lucas Williams, 38, was arrested Thursday around 4:25 a.m. after an investigation by GBI.

GBI said they were called to assist by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office because Williams, who was involved in the shooting incident, is affiliated with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, where he is a medic.

“Williams is not a certified peace officer and served as a SWAT medic in a support capacity of the team. He was not involved with any SWAT operations at the time this incident took place,” GBI said in a statement.

According to the GBI investigation, Wiliams was at a Thomasville Whataburger when he got into some type of disagreement with another man going through the drive-thru line.

The GBI said “Williams got out of his vehicle with a pistol and walked towards the driver of the car who was at the drive-thru window waiting for his food.”

That man then got out of his car with his rifle and went to the rear of the parking lot away form Williams, where he ran into a neighboring business before crossing Highway 19.

“As the man was crossing Highway 19, Williams allegedly shot at the man multiple times. The man never shot at Williams during the incident. Nobody was hit by the gunfire, however, one of the pistol rounds hit a gas pump at the Raceway gas station which was recovered across Highway 19 from the Whataburger,” GBI said.

Williams was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault related to the shooting and booked into the Thomas County Jail, according to officials.

