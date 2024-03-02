Body of beloved fixture at Tucker HS sports games found, family says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a DeKalb County man with special needs was found on Saturday afternoon, according to his family.

James King, 57, known as “Coach Bud,” was last seen leaving an Applebee’s on Lawrenceville Highway around 10 p.m.

DeKalb police say they found a body in the woods along Mariners Court just before 2 p.m.

King’s family was on the scene with police and told them he was the victim. Police say they have not yet confirmed the body to be King.

King has been a longtime fixture of Tucker High School sports and was at the school’s basketball game earlier in the night before he disappeared.

“Bud has mental disabilities, does not own or operate a vehicle, no credit cards to check for any purchases to identify any normal activity, rides Marta buses to go to Tucker each day and back to his family home in Decatur,” his family wrote in a GoFundMe set up to help fund the search.

Community members filled social media with posts about “Coach Bud.”

“He is from Tucker and has been Tucker High School’s biggest fan forever. I went to Tucker High and he was at every sporting event. He’s known and loved by all,” one Facebook user wrote.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign here.

