Georgia primary runoff election: Voters to decide party nominations for key statewide races

It’s Runoff Election Day across Georgia.

Voters will head to the polls again on Tuesday to decide the primaries that went to a runoff after candidates didn’t have 50%+1 majority from the May 19 election.

Everything voters need to know before heading to the polls, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The key races include:

Republican nominations for Georgia Governor and U.S. Senate races

Democratic and Republican nominations for U.S. Representative seats

Democratic and Republican nominations for Lieutenant Governor, Georgia Secretary of State and several state commissioner offices.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at most polling locations at 7 p.m. Remember on Election Day, you must go to your assigned precinct to vote and bring a valid ID.

You can click here to check your voter registration and what your assigned precinct is. Sample ballots are available to look at here.

RELATED STORIES

Where to Vote on Election Day

Voters registered in Georgia can look up where to vote on the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website or by contacting your County Board of Registrar’s Office.

On Election Day, you must vote at your designated polling place. Polling places are open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you are in line by 7:00 p.m., you are allowed to cast your ballot.

Some counties have wait times available on their election sites.

Absentee Ballots in Georgia

If you are voting with an absentee ballot, it must arrive at your county election office by Election Day either through the mail or hand delivering it.

You can hand-deliver your absentee ballot to your county registrar. If you registered as a disabled voter, someone in your household can hand-deliver your absentee ballot for you.

You can also bring your ballot to your county’s drop box. Each county has a minimum of one drop box, located indoors and available to voters only during operating hours.

Your county’s election registrar will have a list of drop-off locations and drop boxes available online.

What to bring to vote

You will need to show photo ID to vote in Georgia. Acceptable forms include: any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS); Georgia driver’s license, even if expired; valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the US Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state; valid US passport ID; valid US military photo ID; student photo ID card issued by a Georgia public college, university, or technical school; or a valid tribal photo ID.

Voters without ID: If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote a provisional ballot. If you are a first-time voter, you will need to provide a copy of your ID within three days after the election to your County Board of Elections and Registration. As long as you do so, your provisional ballot will be counted, as long as you are otherwise eligible to vote.

Voting information from the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group