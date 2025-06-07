Third annual Suwanee Asian Festival held today

SUWANEE, Ga. — The third annual Suwanee Asian Festival is happening today at Suwanee Town Center Park.

This free event runs through 8 p.m. and features several bounce houses and family-friendly activities for children.

The event celebrates the Asian American and Pacific Islander culture and features traditional and contemporary performances representing Korea, China, Cambodia, Vietnamese, the Philippines, India, Laos, Thailand, Hmong, and more.

The festival was launched in 2023 as the AAPI Heritage Month celebration and was rebranded this year as the Suwanee Asian Festival.

