Taxi driver says he feared for his life when passenger carjacked him

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County taxi driver said he was carjacked by a passenger who pulled a gun on him during what started out as a routine pickup Thursday night.

The suspect, identified as Marleni Morgado, stole the taxi driver’s car after he fled to a QuikTrip on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, authorities said.

“I was so scared,” the taxi driver, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

The taxi driver said he picked up Morgado at the Doraville MARTA Station.

He said when he attempted to change the route to avoid traffic, Morgado threatened him with a gun, demanding he continue driving.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver said he feared for his life and ran into a nearby QuikTrip to escape, at which point Morgado moved to the front seat and drove off with the vehicle.

“I’m very concerned for my other drivers,” the victim added, warning others to be vigilant of suspicious passenger behavior.

Norcross police said Morgado stole the taxi driver’s car after he fled to the QuikTrip. Gwinnett County Police later tracked her down on Steve Reynolds Boulevard the same night.

Morgado is currently held in Gwinnett County Jail without bond and faces charges of robbery and kidnapping.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group