Subway goes from perfect score to failed health inspection in just months

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A well-known sandwich chain restaurant in Gwinnett County went from having a perfect health score to failing.
It’s the Subway at 3455 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Duluth.
During a health inspection in November the restaurant got a score of 100, but on an inspection done Feb. 11 the Subway failed with a 60.
Customer Chris Berg told Channel 2 Anchor Carol Sbarge he is surprised by the failing score. Berg says it is usually one of the best Subways he has been to.
Violations included meatballs not held at the proper temperature. The person in charge was handling a laptop and then touched equipment without washing their hands first and a worker placed a tray of cookies right next to a hand-washing sink that had no splash guard.
Sbarge went to the Subway Thursday to ask about the violations. The staff put her in touch with the owner.
In an email statement the owner wrote: “I would like to note that all marked violations were corrected while the health inspector was on the premises. The person in charge was also re-educated on food code compliance and we will continue to monitor the employee for continued compliance.”
The Subway will be reinspected this month. Berg says he has enough confidence in the restaurant that the current score of 60 will not keep him away.
