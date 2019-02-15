  • Get ready for rain: 6 to 8 inches could fall over the next week

    ATLANTA - You'll want to pack an umbrella for today -- and keep it handy for the next week. 

    We've been warning you that a long stretch of rain is coming and it'll likely begin later today.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said areas could see 6 to 8 inches of rain in north Georgia before it's all over next week. 

    There could be flooding for rivers and creeks and some other low-lying areas that could be difficult to travel through.  

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that it's very possible that, with some minor interruption, the wet weather pattern will last into March.

