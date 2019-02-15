ATLANTA - You'll want to pack an umbrella for today -- and keep it handy for the next week.
We've been warning you that a long stretch of rain is coming and it'll likely begin later today.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said areas could see 6 to 8 inches of rain in north Georgia before it's all over next week.
There could be flooding for rivers and creeks and some other low-lying areas that could be difficult to travel through.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that it's very possible that, with some minor interruption, the wet weather pattern will last into March.
It is very possible that with some (minor) interruption... the wet weather pattern will last into the start of March!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) February 15, 2019
Flooding/high river-creek-stream levels/tough commutes... could become the norm around here starting over the weekend.
