Man arrested in execution-style killing of cousins convicted in 20 other crimes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a man accused of killing two cousins outside their DeKalb County home.
Russell McNeal killed the men execution style, investigators said.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes has been digging into McNeal’s past after getting a tip that he had a lengthy criminal record.
She found that he has been convicted in at least 20 crimes.
We hear from the victims’ family and their questions about why McNeal wasn’t behind bars, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
A Dekalb family says double murder suspect Russell McNeal has changed their lives forever. Police say he killed 2 cousins execution style. I got a tip that he’s a career criminal so I did some research. Don’t miss my live report at 5pm on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/3OX8DOhxyO— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) February 15, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}