HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Search crews are out on foot, ATVs and in boats today searching for a missing grandfather who disappeared from hospice care more than a week ago.
Timothy Osborne, 58, has early-onset dementia and hasn’t taken his medication in days. He was in hospice care at his home on Peeksville Road in Locust Grove.
His wife told Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus that Osborne walked out of the house 10 days ago on Feb. 5 while she was taking a quick shower.
His son has shut down his business to search full time for his father. On Wednesday, family members found Osborne’s tennis shoe and hat in a nearby lake. Osborne’s son also found his father’s missing jacket in the woods.
We’re with family and community members today as they search and will bring you LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}