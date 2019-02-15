New changes approved for school bus safety bill

ATLANTA - Acting with deliberate speed, Georgia lawmakers on Wednesday rushed through legislation to protect children from drivers at school bus stops.
With nearly every member of the House of Representatives voting for Senate Bill 25, the legislation, which passed the Senate by a unanimous vote last week, now goes to the desk of Gov. Brian Kemp. The approval comes just a third of the way through the 2019 legislative session. Lawmakers feared that any delay could increase the risk of a child dying on the roads.
“There’s a lot of initiative to get this thing on the books,” Rep. Bill Hitchens, R-Rincon, said Tuesday as the legislation sped through the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee, which he chairs. “In fact, I believe … the governor may sign this thing forthwith because he’s concerned about it.”
Governor Brian Kemp is expected to sign the bill into law this morning.
