ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating after New England Patriots fans were attacked on Super Bowl Sunday and had their game tickets stolen.
According to police, the incident happened on Pryor Street. The victim told police someone stole his $2,500 Super Bowl ticket from around his neck and tried to run away.
The victim said he chased the man down and started fighting with him. During the struggle, the victim’s brother jumped in to help and his ticket was also stolen.
The person who had both tickets -- valued at $5,000 -- ran away toward Central Avenue.
Police said they used surveillance video to confirm the victims’ stories. Witnesses also backed up what the men told police.
We’re talking with the victims about what happened when they took the matter to the NFL and working to learn what’s next in the investigation. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates.
If you know anything about the incident or the people in the video, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.
