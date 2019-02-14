SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - At least 20 students were sickened after eating Valentine's Day candy at a South Fulton middle school, the mayor told Channel 2's Dave Huddleston.
School officials told Channel 2 Action News that 21 students at Sandtown Middle School on Campbellton Road reported feeling ill after eating snacks and candy. They were taken by EMS to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding and Egleston.
Talked with the mayor of South Fulton, he told me about 20 children from Sandtown middle school sick from Valentine’s Day candy. Children were taken to nearby hospitals. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/VzMc20FzOE— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) February 14, 2019
School officials initially said the school was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to the emergency, but later retracted that statement.
Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer on the scene gathering information and will bring you LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}