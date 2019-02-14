  • 21 middle school students sickened by Valentine's Day candy, mayor says

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - At least 20 students were sickened after eating Valentine's Day candy at a South Fulton middle school, the mayor told Channel 2's Dave Huddleston.

    School officials told Channel 2 Action News that 21 students at Sandtown Middle School on Campbellton Road reported feeling ill after eating snacks and candy. They were taken by EMS to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding and Egleston.

    School officials initially said the school was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to the emergency, but later retracted that statement.

