Worker severely burned after tractor-trailer explodes in repair shop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A tractor-trailer burst into flames at a repair shop Thursday, severely burning a worker.
Fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that a worker was inside the trailer doing welding work when something ignited, causing a large fire.
The accident happened at the 4300 block of Old McDonough Road, in the southwest corner of DeKalb.
Other workers said they heard a large "boom." The injured worker was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with severe burns.
An explosion after a worker was working inside a trailer of a truck here at this building on Old McDonough Road in Dekalb County. Dekalb Fire say the worker has severe burns. Crews on scene are working to put the fire out. Updates on Channel 2 Action News. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/xUn88tw2dx— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) February 14, 2019
