  • Worker severely burned after tractor-trailer explodes in repair shop

    By: Kristen Holloway

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A tractor-trailer burst into flames at a repair shop Thursday, severely burning a worker.

    Fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that a worker was inside the trailer doing welding work when something ignited, causing a large fire.

    The accident happened at the 4300 block of Old McDonough Road, in the southwest corner of DeKalb.

    Other workers said they heard a large "boom." The injured worker was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with severe burns.

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to fire officials about what may have caused the fire, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories